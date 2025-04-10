"I'm married" - When Alexander Volkanovski got asked out on a "date" by a male fan during live press conference

Ahead of his featherweight title bout against Diego Lopes at UFC 312, Alexander Volkanovski found himself in the spotlight for more than just fight talk. A resurfaced clip from a UFC 312 pre-event fan Q&A in Feb has gone viral, capturing a hilarious and unexpected moment when a male fan asked him out.

During the live panel featuring MMA stars including Tai Tuivasa, Daniel Cormier, Charles Oliveira, and Jack Della Maddalena, the fan passionately addressed Volkanovski:

"Volk, I love you, you’re my idol. I’m just wondering man, if you’re free next week or at any point to hang out or maybe a lunch, I’d love to do it.”

Tuivasa, caught off guard, questioned:

“Did you just ask him on a date?”

When the fan confirmed, the Aussie heavyweight joked about getting security involved, while Cormier joined in with playful jabs.

Volkanovski, smiling through the moment, handled it with trademark composure and charm:

“Why is everyone giving him a hard time? I appreciate you, was it a date? I’m married!”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's reaction below:

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes fight card details

UFC 314 heads to Miami's Kaseya Center with a stacked card, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. Volkanovski, eager to reclaim championship status, faces Brazil’s rising star Lopes in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

In the co-main event, lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett square off in a highly anticipated five-round bout.

Also featured are key featherweight battles, with Bryce Mitchell taking on Jean Silva and Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez facing Patricio Pitbull. Light heavyweight contenders Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes also clash in a pivotal matchup.

The prelims include action-packed fights such as Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson and Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba. UFC veterans Jim Miller and Darren Elkins also return. The early prelims kick off the night with exciting prospects across multiple divisions.

Start time:

Early Prelims: 6:00 PM ET

Prelims: 8:00 PM ET

Main Card: 10:00 PM ET

UFC 314 fight card:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, strawweight

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper, lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Early prelims

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo, flyweight

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, middleweight

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan, bantamweight

