"I'm never betting against Jose Aldo" - Derek Brunson hilariously suggests that the Brazilian could potentially win a fight against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou 

Derek Brunson says he'd never bet against Jose Aldo in a fight and judging by the Brazilian's latest performance, it's a smart decision. During Aldo's main event clash against Rob Font earlier tonight at UFC Vegas 44, Brunson took to Twitter to hilariously suggest that Aldo could potentially win a fight against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

"I'm never betting against Jose Aldo. I don’t care if he’s fighting Francis Ngannou, I’m betting that +8000 that’s my boy ! #UFCVegas44," Brunson wrote.

Jose Aldo put on an absolute masterclass to defeat Rob Font via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 44. While Font had the upper hand in the initial exchanges, Aldo gained total control of the fight from the end of the first round. The Brazilian displayed his indomitable spirit and will to become champion aplenty in the fight.

While Font stayed ahead on the significant strike count, it was Aldo who caused more damage with two knockdowns. The Brazilian clearly landed the more powerful strikes and was close to finishing the fight on more than one occasion. The scorecards reveal just how dominant Aldo was in the fight, with two judges scoring it 50-45 and another one scoring it 49-46 in favor of the Brazilian.

What's next for Jose Aldo?

Having beaten the number four ranked bantamweight in the world, Jose Aldo is probably just one fight away from earning a title shot. Following the win, Aldo called out former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Should that fight come to fruition, the winner is likely to get the next title shot.

"I want to be a champion in this division and I'm working toward that. Nobody is gonna stop me. Dillasaw is right there. Let me fight Dillashaw," Aldo said via his translator during the post-fight interview.

With this win, Jose Aldo has extended his record to 31-7. The former featherweight champion is extremely focused on becoming champion again before calling time on his glorious career, and for now, he seems well on his way.

