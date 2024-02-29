"I'm the new Floyd Mayweather in the sport" - Jake Paul claims Carl Froch is considering coming out of retirement to fight him

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently drew parallels between himself and boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

Over time, Paul and Carl Froch have gone back and forth on social media, speaking about potentially fighting each other. 'The Problem Child' recently had a chat with Louis Hart for 'Boxing Social' where he was asked to weigh in on the possibility of Froch coming out of retirement to fight him.

Paul replied in the affirmative and hailed himself as the next big thing after Mayweather in the sport of boxing.

"Of course he [Carl Froch] would, he wants payday. Of course, bro. All these guys will fight me. I'm the new Floyd Mayweather in the sport, seriously. Because I make my own decisions, I know how to get the business contracts done, I do the biggest PPVs, and I'm my own boss. So, I can move and go wherever I want. So yes, I am the new Floyd in this sport, and yes, everybody wants to fight me."

Check out Jake Paul's comments from the 5:00 mark below:

Paul is all set to return to action soon. The 27-year-old will take on Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight showdown. The event will take place on March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The bout will take the co-main event slot and the show will be headlined by a title clash between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.

What is Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul's boxing record?

Floyd Mayweather is hailed by many as one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the sport of boxing. 'Money' had a professional career spanning over two decades during which, he stacked up an impeccable record of 50-0.

During that run, the 47-year-old defeated the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquaio, Victor Ortiz, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, Arturo Gatti, Ricky Hatton and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, started his professional boxing career just four years ago. In that time, 'The Problem Child' has been a part of nine professional fights and gotten his hand raised in eight of them.

Although there are no notable names on Paul's resume, the 27-year-old has defeated several prominent MMA athletes in boxing like Nate Idaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.