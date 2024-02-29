"You’re fighting a delivery man" - Fans blast Jake Paul as the -3300 favorite misleads with "injury" post days before Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul is gearing up for an eight-round cruiserweight clash against Ryan Bourland this weekend (Saturday, March 2) at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The showdown will be the co-main event, with women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano putting her IBF, WBA, and WBO titles on the line against Nina Meinke in the main event.

As the fight draws near, 'The Problem Child' stands as a dominant favorite with -3300 odds according to Bet Online.ag, while his 35-year-old semi-retired opponent is seen as a substantial underdog with odds of +1200.

Paul recently uploaded his latest YouTube vlog detailing his preparations for the upcoming fight. Titled 'I Got Injured Before My Fight...', the video features a thumbnail showing the Ohio native writhing in pain next to an X-ray image.

Despite the provocative title and thumbnail, the vlog surprisingly contains no mention of any actual injury. Instead, Paul vaguely references the possibility of sustaining injuries during his rigorous training sessions.

Check out Jake Paul's vlog below:

'The Problem Child' then turned to X to promote his vlog, but it only sparked criticism from fans who responded with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Nobodies doubting you. You’re fighting a delivery man."

Another wrote:

"-3300 favorite talking about 'doubt me' 😵‍💫"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fresh off a first-round knockout triumph over Andre August in December, Paul maintains an 8-1 professional record.

On the other hand, 'The Rhino' boasts a career record of 17-2. His most recent bout was against Santario Martin in September 2022, where he secured a fifth-round TKO victory.

How much will Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland earn from their bout?

In previous fights, Jake Paul reportedly earned $2 million against Tyron Woodley and $1.5 million against Anderson Silva. His split decision loss against Tommy Fury resulted in approximately $3.2 million in earnings.

In his recent matchup with Andre August, 'The Problem Child' took home an estimated $5-7 million, while his opponent also received nearly $2 million. Taking these earnings into account, it is expected that both Paul and Ryan Bourland will receive similar payouts for their upcoming bout.

Paul has previously committed to forgo his fight earnings against Bourland and contribute his entire purse to his non-profit venture, Boxing Bullies. The organization offers boxing lessons and access to gym facilities for disadvantaged youth or individuals who have encountered bullying.