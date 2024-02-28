“Bros got a new gf every fight” - Jake Paul shares loved-up snap with significant other ahead of March 2 boxing match, fans react

Jake Paul recently shared an affectionate photo with his partner ahead of his upcoming boxing match on March 2.

'The Problem Child' is gearing up for an eight-round cruiserweight clash against Ryan Bourland this Saturday at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The showdown will serve as the co-main event, with women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her IBF, WBA, and WBO titles against Nina Meinke in the headline bout of the fight card.

In anticipation of his upcoming bout, the YouTuber-turned-pugilist is treating fans to a unique countdown across his social media accounts. Paul recently went on X and posted a picture with his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, along with a caption:

"In 3 days, I fight for the Paul family, for Jutta, for my amazing team, my purpose, and to further change the sport of boxing. Boxing, I owe you everything…including Ryan Bourland’s head top."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Fans responded to Paul's photo with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I speak for everyone when I say we all didn’t even know you had a fight."

Another wrote:

"Bros got a new gf every fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

"How do I tell you… no one knows who 'Ryan' is muddy. So we good off his head top."

"You’re fighting an Uber driver."

'The Problem Child' is fresh off a first-round knockout victory against Andre August last December. The upcoming fight will be his third encounter with a professional boxer, the first resulting in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Despite having no amateur career, Paul holds an 8-1 record since turning professional in 2020, securing five knockouts along the way.

Jon Jones praises Jake Paul's impact on combat sports

Jon Jones recently commended Jake Paul for his influence on combat sports, highlighting his business acumen and significant impact on the industry.

'The Problem Child' has received significant criticism for his selection of opponents, especially for competing against retired MMA fighters like Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz instead of facing younger and more challenging boxers.

In contrast, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion offered a unique viewpoint. During a recent interview with mushroom supplement company Lifecykel (via MMA Uncensored), 'Bones' expressed that Paul's presence in combat sports is beneficial not only for the 27-year-old Ohio native but also for fellow fighters and the overall industry.