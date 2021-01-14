"I'm open to it all, I'm ready for it all"- Conor McGregor outlines the prospect of fighting boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

His return to the UFC only a few days away, but Conor McGregor has made it clear that he also wants to get back into the boxing ring in 2021. In a recent interview with TheMacLife, the Irishman opened up on the rumored match-up with Manny Pacquiao.

Having previously shared the ring with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, The Notorious One remains determined to get a win under his belt in the world of boxing. While there has been no official confirmation of the fight yet, Conor McGregor has stated that talks of the Manny Pacquiao bout are intensifying for 2021.

"I know the talks are intensifying for this year, so I am excited for a Manny Pacquiao bout. And it is looking like it will take place this year, what time this year I'm not sure. We're gonna have to have some good discussions with Dana and the guys and the UFC after I see where it goes, what's there, what do we want."

Conor McGregor added that he is open and ready for all the options available to him as things stand. McGregor also appreciates the recent comments made by Mauricio Sulaimán about him fighting for a Boxing world title and would love to do so against Manny Pacquiao.

"I'm open to it all, I'm ready for it all. I appreciate them comments by Sulaiman and I will certainly attain a Boxing world title before I call it a day and I'll be very excited to do that against Emmanuel Pacquiao."

Could we see Conor McGregor fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021?

As things stand, talks of a showdown between the two men are undoubtedly legitimate. While Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar previously claimed that the two men could meet in the boxing ring in the Middle East, the Irishman will have to deal with Dustin Poirier first in Abu Dhabi.

The Notorious One will be returning to the UFC octagon on the 23rd of January, which promises to be an exciting first PPV main event for the UFC in this calendar year.