“I’m at peace with closing that chapter” – Angela Lee says she has come to terms with her retirement from MMA

Former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee is at peace with her decision to retire from mixed martial arts.

After nearly a decade of dominance under the ONE Championship banner, Lee returned to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 to officially announce her retirement from the sport.

Laying down her atomweight world title, Lee set the stage for a new queen to rise up as she rode off into the sunset ready to start a new chapter in her life.

Speaking with Hawaii News Now, Angela Lee was asked about a potential return to MMA sometime down the line. Comfortable with her decision, Lee confirmed that she has closed that chapter of her life and has no intention of re-opening it.

“Many people have asked me whether we are going to see you come back in a year or a few years from now, and I said no,” Lee said. “I don't think so, you know. I think that there's a time and place for everything and I'm at peace with closing that chapter.”

Angela Lee is excited to begin a new chapter in her life

With her career in combat sports now firmly in the past, Angela Lee is excited for the new chapter she has begun.

To honor her late sister, Victoria, ‘Unstoppable’ started Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to sharing the stories of struggle, triumph, and tragedy that people from all walks of life have experienced.

“I’m very grateful for everything that's happened during those years but you know I'm very much looking forward to this new chapter with Fightstory and the work that we're going to be doing,” Lee added.

If you’re interested in learning more about Fightstory or joining the fight, you can visit the official Instagram account or learn more at fightstory.org.