“I’m not in a position to call any shots” - Thanh Le keeps his focus solely on Tang Kai ahead of world title unification match in Qatar

In the era of superfights and crossover matches, Thanh Le is firmly staying in his lane.

The ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion has a shot at redemption when he takes on the returning featherweight MMA king Tang Kai in a world title unification bout in the co-main event of ONE 166.

Their highly anticipated rematch goes down on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Le said he hasn’t given any thought to any potential matches after he’s done with Tang.

Thanh Le said:

“It’s something that I haven’t thought about because Tang is so important to me, and I’m not in a position to call any shots because I need to get my belt back.”

Le holds a ridiculous finish rate in ONE Championship, and the only time he heard the judges’ verdict was when he relinquished the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang at ONE 160.

The 38-year-old returned to the world title picture when he scored a lightning-quick submission win over Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15 for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world championship.

Thanh Le’s world title unification rematch against Tang Kai part of stacked ONE 166 card

ONE Championship has pulled out all the stops for its first on-site event in Qatar.

ONE 166 is stacked throughout the ladder and will feature three world title fights that will certainly have the fans in the Gulf nation on the edge of their seats.

The first of such world title bouts features Joshua Pacio looking to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title from heated rival Jarred Brooks.

Thanh Le will then try to capture the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title when he takes on Tang Kai, the only man to beat him in ONE Championship.

The main event will feature ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder defending his last piece of ONE Championship gold against Anatoly Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion.

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.