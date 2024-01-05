“Someone’s getting finished” - Fans expect nothing but high octane violence from Tang Kai, Thanh Le at ONE 166

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion and former divisional undisputed king Thanh Le will finally have his chance at redemption at ONE 166. On March 1, inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, Le will rematch the man who took his undisputed belt from him, reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

"Yes! Yes! Someone is getting Finished…. 👊🏼💥⚰️#andnewnew

"LETS GOO great match up !@onechampionship @thanhlemma

""This is crazy 🔥🔥🔥

Thanh Le won the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 15 against Ilya Freymanov

The 166 world title unification bout between Thanh Le and Tang Kai came on the heels of the former's massive ONE interim featherweight MMA world title win at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

The Vietnamese-American utilized his heavy hands early to overwhelm the Russian in the first round. In the middle of the fray, Freymanov shot for a takedown but was quickly countered by a leglock entry by Le.

Soon enough, the former undisputed ONE featherweight MMA king locked in a heel hook which Freymanov couldn't find a way to get out of. It was only a matter of time before the Russian fighter tapped out.

Thanh Le’s quick submission finish scored him a $50,000 bonus and a guaranteed world title unification bout with the promotion’s undisputed featherweight MMA world champion, Tang Kai.

Tang even stepped into the ring following the bout to square off with his rival as they are bound to collide once again inside the Circle.