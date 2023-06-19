Martin Nguyen wants to see Thanh Le vs Tang Kai rematch for featherweight belt

Former ONE two-division world champion Martin Nguyen recently spoke about the rematch between Tang Kai and Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title at ONE Fight Night 12.

As it turned out, the much-anticipated bout has been canceled due to reigning divisional king Tang pulling out due to injury. Tang Kai announced the bad news on Chinese social media site Weibo last month:

Nguyen recently sat down with South China Morning Post and discussed various things, including the ONE featherweight world title picture. When asked about the recently scrapped world title bout, 'The Situ-Asian' said:

"I was kind of bummed out [it didn’t materialize]. Even though I do hope Thanh Le gets that rematch with him."

Nguyen has had a history with Thanh Le when the latter knocked out the former for the ONE featherweight world title in 2020. Nguyen, unfortunately, lost his world title to Le. Since then, he's gone 2-2 in his last four outings in ONE Championship, with the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

As for Le, the former ONE featherweight king defended his belt once in a masterful performance against Jiujitsu icon and previously undefeated Garry Tonon. After which he dropped the belt to streaking Chinese dynamo Tang Kai, who edged him out in a hotly-contested bout at ONE 160 in August of last year.

Le, known chiefly for his in-ring patience and sniper-like precision, was arguably beaten in his own game by Tang, famous for going guns-blazing every fight.

Tang showed remarkable restraint as he went the methodical route that may have surprised Thanh Le more than anything. Tang's game plan worked as the former world champ was taken off guard so much that he started to get reckless near the final bell.

Due to the back-and-forth and exciting nature of the bout, however, an immediate rematch was booked. Alas, however, it was not to be due to recent developments. Here's to hoping that the ONE featherweight champion recovers soon from his injuries.

But perhaps an interim world title bout between Le and Nguyen can make sense? That's a rematch we'd like to see. We can only hope.

