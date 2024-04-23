"I'm a positive character" - Three-division conqueror Anatoly Malykhin on his sunny disposition outside of fighting 

ONE three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is the epitome of a gentle giant.

The heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight kingpin is arguably the most dangerous man in combat sports today.

Then again, 'Sladkiy' doesn't always take himself too seriously and would often be seen with a wide grin on his face most of the time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, the 36-year-old said he's always been a bubbly and playful individual, who loves giving joy to everyone around him.

"Yes, I'm proud of that. I'm a positive character. I don't just do cool things in ONE, I live my life this way. And as for what makes me so positive, well, it's down to my family and my outlook on life. These things help me stay positive."

In the often brutal and unforgiving world of mixed martial arts, it's refreshing to have such a positive role model like Anatoly Malykhin.

We've certainly seen how selfless he can be, particularly with his support for his fellow Russian warriors in the world's largest martial arts organization.

However, it goes without saying that Malykhin is not someone you want to mess with inside the ONE Circle.

The undefeated juggernaut flips the switch and transforms into an unstoppable force of nature when it's time to handle business.

Anatoly Malykhin confident he can defend all three divisions

Anatoly Malykhin's unprecedented feat does come with its set of responsibilities. As daunting as it may be, 'Sladkiy' believes jumping between three weight classes won't be an issue.

The triple champion said in a ONE interview:

"It doesn't matter to me what weight it will be. At 93 kilograms, I can make weight easily. At 102 kilograms, I don't have to cut weight at all. That's how much I weigh. For a heavyweight fight, I'll have to eat more. Well, my wife will have to cook a little more for dinner than usual."