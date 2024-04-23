"I'm ready for it" - Three-division ruler Anatoly Malykhin wants heavyweight world title defense next

Anatoly Malykhin has got a whole list of options in front of him thanks to the incredible success that he has achieved in ONE Championship.

The undefeated Russian made history earlier this year in Qatar with another display of his incredible power, speed and cardio.

When he made history by stopping Reinier de Ridder for a second time to become a three-weight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin knew that his accomplishment came with a lot of responsibility.

The world champion is ready to carry the burden of being the kingpin of the heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

Malykhin is now ready to get to work as a defending champion by taking on any and all challengers that come his way.

First up, he's aiming to defend his heavyweight crown, as he stated in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I don't know, whatever people want, I'm ready. My next fight should be a heavyweight title defense, I'm ready for it!"

Anatoly Malykhin won't back down from a challenge

Anatoly Malykhin has proven time and time again under the ONE Championship banner that he wants to seek out the biggest challenges that are out there for him.

With that in mind, opponent's calling to face him for one of his world titles is like music to the ears of a competitor that wants to keep proving himself to be the best in the world.

Heavyweight contender Ben Tynan has been the latest fighter that has repeatedly attempted to gain the attention of Malykhin.

The triple world champion has made it perfectly clear that he has no problem facing Tynan, or anyone else in the division for that matter.

For the time being, it appears that Malykhin will be putting on mass to mix it up with the heavyweights in his next outing having competed at middleweight last time out in Qatar.