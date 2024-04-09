Ben Tynan issues warning to three-division kingpin Anatoly Malykhin: “I’m coming for you”

Canadian MMA fighter Ben Tynan has issued a stern warning to three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin that he is coming for his heavyweight title.

'Vanilla Thunder' issued the strong message following his second straight victory at ONE Friday Fight 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There he made fast work of Australian Duke Didier, stopping 'The Duke of Canberra' in the opening round by way of TKO (ground and pound). It was his second victory in as many matches in ONE since making his promotional debut in November last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship following his latest win, 30-year-old Tynan made his intentions known to vie for the heavyweight gold currently held by Russian juggernaut Malykhin.

The Elevation Fight Team standout said:

"I feel great, baby! I feel freakin' fantastic. Though the issue is we got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight? And that ain't cool. I'm calling out Anatoly. I'm coming for you, man. It may not be next, but I'm coming, brother! So keep your eye out, baby!"

In his latest fight, Ben Tynan was once again impressive, lording over Didier with punishing strikes right at the get-go, culminating in a ferocious ground and pound that ended at the 2:36 mark of the first round of their heavyweight MMA clash. The impressive victory earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Meanwhile, apart from the ONE heavyweight gold, Malykhin also holds the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ben Tynan felt pretty good of latest performance

Ben Tynan felt pretty good of his latest performance which led to another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand.

The 30-year-old Canadian fighter was fast and efficient in stopping Australian Duke Didier in their heavyweight clash at the weekend. It was his second victory in as many outings in ONE Championship.

At the post-fight press conference following his victory, 'Vanilla Thunder' gave his take on his victory over 'The Duke of Canberra':

"It was pretty damn good. I'm satisfied. I don't think I got hit. I took him out in a clean fashion, got to show off some of my striking. So. I'm super happy about that."

Watch the press conference below:

After his latest victory, Ben Tynan is looking to sustain the momentum he has built, with the end view of challenging for the heavyweight title against reigning divisional king Anatoly Malykhin of Russia.

Poll : Do you think Ben Tynan can dethrone Anatoly Malykhin as ONE heavyweight champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion