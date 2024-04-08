“I’m coming for him” – Ben Tynan going full steam ahead in pursuit of Anatoly Malykhin’s heavyweight MMA gold

Following another impressive victory, on-a-roll Ben Tynan is now setting his sights on challenging for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title currently held by three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin.

'Vanilla Thunder' made short work of Australian Duke Didier in their heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old Canadian fighter scored a first-round TKO victory over 'The Duke of Canberra' with punishing strikes, culminating with a ferocious ground and pound that left his opponent with no answers to and the fight eventually waved off at the 2:36 mark of the round.

At the post-fight press conference, Ben Tynan further undercored his thrust to challenge Malykhin for the heavyweight world title he holds at some point in the future.

The Elevation Fight Team standout said:

"I'm coming for him. I'm 100 percent coming for him. Whether it's enough, or I might have to put another fight or two on my resume, considering he is the champion, but I'm coming for him."

The win was the second for Ben Tynan under ONE Championship, in follow up to his third-round submission (arm-triangle choke) victory over South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won in November. Like his first fight, the latest win also earned Tynan a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Interestingly, Malykhin also sees Tynan as a worthy challenger and has also expressed interest in facing him in a title clash. Apart from the heavyweight belt, 'Sladkiy' also holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ben Tynan interested in competing in ONE Championship's scheduled U.S. shows this year

Ben Tynan's possible title showdown against Anatoly Malykhin could well happen in ONE Championship's scheduled shows in the United States this year, which he has expressed interesting in participating in.

In the lead-up to his latest fight at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand, 'Vanilla Thunder' shared that he is open to be part of the promotion's U.S. shows if asked.

ONE is scheduled to play the U.S. twice in the second half of this year. The first is set for September in Denver, Colorado, and the second in November in Atlanta Georgia.

Speaking with the promotion, Tynan said competing in the U.S. would be a grand opportunity for him to showcase his talents in front of American fight fans.

He said:

"I'm excited because I know ONE's opening the market in the U.S. now, and they're getting approved in more states, you know. Yeah, I'll be more than happy to represent ONE and beat people up on this continent, as well. I'll do it on any card, you know. I'll do it on any card, you know. Just set up the ring or cage and I'll get the job done."

At ONE Fight Night 21, Ben Tynan stopped Australian Duke Didier in the opening round of their featured heavyweight MMA clash by TKO (ground and pound).

He is now looking at challenging heavyweight king Malykhin in a title showdown, with the U.S. a possible setting.

