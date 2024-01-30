“We’re bringing the best of the best to the States” – Chatri Sityodtong says two U.S. shows this year will be loaded with superstars

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said they are out to bring quality events in the United States once again in their scheduled shows there this year. This is in line with the tack they have set forth for the U.S. market.

The largest martial arts organization in the world recently announced that it will be holding two live events in the U.S. in the second half of 2024, to be held in Denver, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia.

ONE Fight Night 27 will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6, while two months later on November 8, ONE Fight Night 28 will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

During the post-event press conference for the recently held ONE 165 in Japan. Sityodtong shared what their plans are for their U.S. shows in 2024, including bringing the very best fighters in the organization for American fans to have a grand time.

The ONE executive said:

"I think American fans just love watching the best of the best. So, if you look at our Denver show last year, who got the loudest audience, you know screams and all that? And even on our digital metrics we saw, Rodtang and Stamp by far were the most popular fighters, right?”

“I think Americans have never seen striking at that level, you know, elite, the very best of the best. In American organizations, you have pretty watered-down striking.”

The promotion’s groundbreaking event in North America took place on May 5, 2023, with ONE Fight Night 10. It was warmly received and saw fans flock to the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

It was headlined by the trilogy fight between ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the showdown by unanimous decision to retain his title.

ONE’s Amazon cards are available live in the U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE U.S. shows for 2024 being carefully planned

Following a highly successful first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. in May last year, the ONE executive said they are looking to top that for their return there in the second half of 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong said for their scheduled shows in Denver and Atlanta, they are looking to make it wide-ranging as far as the disciplines to be featured to cater to every fan’s liking. Chatri Sityodtong shared during the post-event press conference for the recently held ONE 165 in Japan:

“It's very basic and rudimentary. So for us, I think again it's all about showcasing the very best. American fans love the best of the best. They want the very best and they're highly educated fans, so I think, again, I don't know who we're gonna bring yet.”

“I think September in Denver then November in Atlanta, no matter what though, every discipline, right? We saw it with Kade [and others]. I mean every discipline with the best of the best on the planet and we're bringing the best of the best to the States.”

Apart from the U.S., ONE is also looking to ramp up its push for 2024 with a debut event in Qatar in March, as well as return stops to key markets like Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.