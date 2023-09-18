Chatri Sityodtong fired up for ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. after ‘incredible’ ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is pumped to witness the organization broaden its horizon in North America next year.

After a sensational debut card – ONE Fight Night 10 – in the United States, headlined by three world title contests in submission grappling, Muay Thai, and MMA, the promotion’s head honcho cannot wait for more martial arts fiesta to continue where it left off in 2024.

Speaking in an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Sityodtong promised fans that ONE Championship will be taking its world-class cards to other states in the region.

He said:

“I haven't announced the U.S. events as well. We're going to go to some major cities and major stadiums.”

In the main event of that stacked card, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson left the circle with a second successive win over former longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defended his flyweight Muay Thai gold with a second-round knockout, and Mikey Musumeci gained another successful flyweight submission grappling world title defense with a submission over Osamah Almarwai.

More than two months after ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, the organization confirmed its return to North American soil with four shows set for 2024.

Meanwhile, touching a bit on the promotion’s sold-out debut show, the lifelong martial artist admitted that he was a little bit unsure on whether it was worth taking a risk at a larger venue for ONE Championship's first live on-ground appearance in North America.

Sityodtong said:

“Denver was incredible. And we went to a small stadium because we weren't sure, actually, my team was sure, but I was unsure. My team was saying we should put a 20,000 seater, and I said ‘Hey, man, it's our first show in the U.S. I don't know if we even have a U.S. fanbase. And we sold out within a few weeks, and that was very shocking to me.”