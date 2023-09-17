“I realized that we would have a great night” - Adriano Moraes says Rodtang’s infectious energy can light up a room

Former ONE world champion Adriano Moraes believes the infectious personality of Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon can light up any room he enters.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ will attempt to light up the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok when he returns to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport today, Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair will headline ONE Championship’s highly anticipated ONE Friday Fights 34 card.

Before the two Thai superstars finally deliver the long-awaited dream match to fight fans around the world, former flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes shared on Instagram an endearing story about Rodtang’s influence over the ONE Championship locker room.

“I remember well, it was me @rodtang_jimungnon, @the.landslide , @shinya050983 and @angelaleemma , we were backstage waiting for the main card to open, With an appropriate musical sound I looked to the side and saw Rodtang dancing and that motivated us to dance too, in seconds we were all dancing in one joy. When the music stopped Angela Lee said: I love my job. We smile at each other and then focus on work. There I realized that we would have a great night.”

We’re less than a week away from seeing Rodtang’s return to the circle, but we are still waiting to find out when Adriano Moraes will make his comeback following a disappointing loss to Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Mikinho’ is yet to announce his next fight, but if he gets his way, Moraes will square off with fellow flyweight standout Reece ‘Lightning’ McLaren.

Moraes said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“ONE’s flyweight division is very strong. It has many strong contenders... But I believe that a fight against Reece McLaren makes some sense, as we were defeated in the same event. So I think he could be my next opponent. But I’m fine, ready for the next one, and whoever comes is a profit for me.”

