After the promotion’s critically-acclaimed U.S. debut on May 5, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the promotion will head back to North America for multiple events in 2024.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, ONE Fight Night 10 featured a who’s who of combat sports royalty, all headlined by a ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson and former eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ came out on top, closing out his first career trilogy with the ONE flyweight world championship still wrapped around his waist.

Following the promotion’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month for ONE Fight Night 11, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that they would head back to the United States for multiple events in 2024 after the immense success of their long-awaited debut:

“We'll definitely go multiple times next year because of the success we saw in the U.S.,” Sityodtong said during a post-fight press event. “We really do believe that we have a very unique, differentiated brand and a very unique differentiated product that combat sports fans in America just have never had exposure to at scale. The world's greatest martial artists across all these different disciplines with the production value and all that other stuff.”

The historic event featured some of the biggest names in ONE Championship, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Mikey Musumeci, Aung La N Sang, Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo, and the epic return of ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, among others.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

