Ben Tynan hyped for ONE’s return to North America, ready to "beat people up on this continent as well"

Canadian heavyweight MMA fighter Ben Tynan has welcomed the scheduled return of ONE Championship in North America later this year and went on to express his interest in participating on the card when asked by the promotion.

ONE is set to hold two live on-ground events in the United States in the second half of this year. The first one will take place in September in Denver, Colorado, and November in Atlanta, Georgia.

The events are a follow-up to ONE's successful U.S. debut in May last year, which was saw a soldout crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. They are also in line with the promotion's push to bring its brand of world-class martial arts action closer to North American fight fans.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ben Tynan said competing in the U.S. shows is something he is open to, seeing how it is also an opportunity for him to showcase what he is capable of to the American audience.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"But everyone I've talked to, they're like, let us know if this Denver thing's happening like there's gonna be an army of people there, you know, so that's also gonna be a lot of fun."

He added:

"But yeah, I'm excited because I know ONE's opening the market in the U.S. now, and they're getting approved in more states, you know. Yeah, I'll be more than happy to represent ONE and beat people up on this continent, as well. I'll do it on any card, you know. Just set up the ring or cage and I'll get the job done."

Ben Tynan returns to action at ONE Fight Night 21

Before channeling his focus on competing in ONE Championship's shows in the United States, Ben Tynan will first return to action this week.

The 30-year-old Elevation Fight Team standout will take on Australian Duke Didier in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be his second outing in ONE following his impressive third-round submission (arm-triangle choke) victory over South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won in his debut in November. The win also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Seeking to halt Ben Tynan's ascent in ONE is Duke Didier, who will be making his second appearance in the promotion after debuting in June 2022. 'The Duke of Canberra' lost to Uzbekistani fighter Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in his maiden outing by split decision.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air on U.S. primetime free of charge to viewers in the U.S. and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

