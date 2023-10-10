"I'm predicting an upset" - Aljamain Sterling doesn't see Marlon Vera making 'that one mistake' against Sean O'Malley

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling does not see Marlon Vera making 'that one mistake' against Sean O'Malley in their rumored rematch.

Aljamain Sterling took on Sean O'Malley back in August at UFC 292. Despite going into the fight as a massive favorite, he was knocked out in the second round. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding O'Malley's next opponent.

While many believe Sterling should get an immediate rematch, it looks like the UFC is in favor of making a rematch between O'Malley and Marlon Vera. Speaking about how a rematch between 'Sugar' and 'Chito' would play out during a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, the former bantamweight champion claimed that Vera could secure an upset victory.

Aljamain Sterling suggested that he overextended during his fight against Sean O'Malley, which ultimately cost him the fight, and he doesn't see Marlon Vera making the same mistake:

"Chito can actually beat Sean O'Mally. And I know people are saying this is an easy win but this is how deep the division is. I'm saying right now, I'm predicting an upset. I'm predicting an upset that Chito beats Sean, again."

Catch Sterling's comments in the video below (10:26):

Daniel Cormier speaks about differences between Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is very different from the previous champion, Aljamain Sterling, according to Daniel Cormier. Per Cormier, O'Malley is much more in command and control of his career than that of Sterling.

During a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, the former double champion had this to say:

"Sean, we want you to headline a Fight Night, nope I ain’t doing it. He plays by his own rules and I think because he plays by his own rules that is why he will not have to live in the same way that Aljamain lived as champion. Because if Sean O’Malley doesn’t feel like he wants to fight him, he won’t be forced. He will not be forced. And the more his star grows, the more input he will have on what his journey looks like.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments below (6:44):