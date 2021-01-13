'I'm prepared to die in there' - Conor McGregor on his mindset ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor has revealed that he is heading into his fight against Dustin Poirier at the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view with a do or die mindset.

In an animated video released by BT Sport, Conor McGregor revealed what makes him so good at what he does in the fight business.

The Irishman is fiercely competitive both inside and outside the octagon, and he believes that to become the best in any field, one has to be almost insanely passionate about their work, just like he is for the fight game.

"I feel, to be at the pinnacle of any game, whatever you do, got to be a little bit gone, not all there. You got to be almost insane to your craft," said Conor McGregor.

Describing the octagon as if it were his playground, Conor McGregor said that it makes him feel free. He said that when he is outside the cage, he feels like he is bound by shackles and chains, but when he enters the cage, he feels free to fully express himself.

"When you're in it and you're there and have made it to the octagon, I just feel free. I don't feel pressure when I'm fighting. I don't feel pressure when I make that walk. Someone asked me what it's like to make that walk, and I swear on my life, when I walk out to that arena, I honestly feel like I'm unshackling chains off me. When I finally step into that octagon and put my bare feet on that special UFC canvas, I feel free. I am prepared to give everything I got. I am prepared to die in there."

While people might think he makes the walk just because of the multi-million dollar payday he is promised, Conor McGregor begs to differ. He says he does it for the love of the sport and the sake of competition, which is why he does not feel any pressure inside the cage. Instead, he feels free and relishes every moment of the experience.

Conor McGregor is once again set to make the walk against Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 23, where he will be hope to pick up a big win on his return to the competition after a year's absence.

However, it remains to be seen if he will deliver on his promise of a first-round knockout.