“I’m preparing for a knockout in the first round” - Johan Estupinan says he won’t mess around against veteran Taiki Naito 

Johan Estupinan doesn’t like to leave things to chance. And heading into ONE Fight Night 32, he’s making it clear that he’s not planning on letting this one go to the judges. The Colombian knockout artist is set to face longtime veteran Taiki Naito on June 6, and if you’ve seen Estupinan fight before, you already know what to expect. He’s not the type to sit back and play it safe. He brings the heat early. And this time, he’s aiming to end it even faster than usual.

Ahead of fight night, he spoke about his plan in an interview with South China Morning Post.

"I’m preparing for a knockout in the first round, too, this time," he said. "I’m preparing for that, and I’m going to do that. Attention to all fans - be prepared for what I’m gonna show in this fight."

Johan Estupinan is coming off a recent win against Johan Ghazali, a performance that shot him right into the flyweight division's rankings. And now, with Takiti Naito in front of him, we can expect another masterful show as he fights his way to the top.

Watch the full interview below:

“It’s a Colombian Muay Thai flow” - Johan Estupinan explains the origins of his recklessly mesmerizing striking

Johan Estupinan's fighting style is distinctive, with a rhythm that’s hard to pin down. There’s something playful about it, but it’s calculated and backed with serious power.

He calls it the Panda Flow':

"My style is the ‘Panda Flow.’ This is the Colombian flow. It’s a Colombian style. We have happiness in what we do, we have great kicks, and that is why we are called ‘Panda Kick.’ It’s a new creation out there. It’s a Colombian Muay Thai flow."

