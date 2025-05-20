“It’s a Colombian Muay Thai flow” - Johan Estupinan explains the origins of his recklessly mesmerizing striking

22-year-old Colombian Muay Thai sensation and current no.5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is one of the most dynamic strikers in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Known for his high speed, flashy, and powerful attacks, Estupinan has a unique style that has felled many opponents in ONE Championship so far.

Now, the Colombian banger is ready to return to the ring and showcase his skills yet again. But he wants to share with fans what his fighting style is all about.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Estupinan talked about his style:

"My style is the ‘Panda Flow.’ This is the Colombian flow. It’s a Colombian style. We have happiness in what we do, we have great kicks, and that is why we are called ‘Panda Kick.’ It’s a new creation out there. It’s a Colombian Muay Thai flow."

Colombian knockout artist 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is getting ready to go up against Japanese striking veteran 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th.

The event goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan promises fans a more evolved, polished version in next fight: "I am preparing for the title"

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan has grand designs on claiming a ONE world title very soon, and he has been working hard on his skills heading into his next fight.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Estupinan said:

"For me, yeah, it’s just the start. Everything that we have planned is to get here where we are today. So you will see a different Johan, a more evolved Johan in this upcoming fight. I am preparing for the title."

