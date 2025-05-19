“He’s very explosive” - Johan Estupinan hopes to earn himself a match against the mighty Rodtang one day

22-year-old Colombian striking phenom and ONE Championship rising star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan dreams of a showdown with Thai icon and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang is one of the most recognizable figures in the world of martial arts today. Meanwhile, Estupinan is just starting to make a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Needless to say, a showdown between Estupinan and Rodtang could potentially carry some major fireworks.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Estupinan said he would be very interested in a potential clash with 'The Iron Man'.

'Panda Kick' shared his thoughts on the possible matchup. He said:

"Rodtang is a very interesting opponent. He’s very explosive, [and can be a good fight] in the division."

Whenever the 22-year-old Colombian rising star takes the stage, fans are always in for a treat. 'Panda Kick' promised it would be no different when he returns to action next month against another formidable opponent.

Johan Estupinan takes on dangerous Japanese veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is set to fight Japanese veteran 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The two will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

This will serve as Estupinan's toughest test in ONE Championship yet.

