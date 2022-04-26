Watch: Taiki Naito's intense leg kicks ahead of Superlek bout at ONE 157

Japanese fighter Taiki Naito carries some serious power in his kicks. He will be looking to showcase his incredible kicking power in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

He met Wang Wenfeng in a kickboxing match in a previous ONE Championship fight. The Japanese kickboxer Naito was able to control the contest using his strong kicks.

See below for a replay of this great matchup:

In this bout, Naito was able to land a series of powerful leg kicks to slow his opponent down. With strong leg kicks landing, Naito would follow up with strikes to his opponent's face. In the last round, severe bruising was visible on Wenfeng's legs from these kicks.

Naito defeated Wenfeng via decision which propelled him to the top five in the flyweight kickboxing division. He then defeated Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in his next fight. This win allowed him to compete in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix kicks off on May 20 at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. When the tournament was officially announced, Naito said on Instagram:

"I will be real world champion."

Taiki Naito vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 157

Taiki Naito is a very accomplished kickboxer. Before entering ONE Championship, he earned titles in Japan. He fought his way to a tournament title in RISE, plus he won and defended a SHOOT Boxing title.

"Silent Sniper" Naito has spent much of his life training kicks. He joined karate when he was still in pre-school. When he turned 14, he switched from karate to kickboxing.

He will have his hands full at ONE 157 in the opening round. Superlek is an extremely experienced Muay Thai fighter with numerous championship titles. Both Naito and Superlek are known for their powerful kicking. Both will be seeking a ONE Championship title in 2022.

Naito recently spoke on Instagram about how inspired he was by fellow Japanese fighter Hiroki Akimoto. Akimoto recently defeated Capitan Petchyindee Academy to capture a ONE Championship title in kickboxing. Naito says that he is next. On Instagram, he said:

"I went to Akimoto! I was inspired. I will do it well next month."

Edited by Phil Dillon