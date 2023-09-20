“I'm pretty excited” - Jessa Khan embraces the pressure in rematch with Danielle Kelly

ONE Championship debutant and 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan understands the pressure she faces when she steps into the circle for the very first time next week.

Khan is set to make her first appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization at the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore, and the 21-year-old Cambodian-American superstar can’t wait to show fans what she can offer.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Khan said that although she is feeling a bit of the first-fight jitters in ONE, she is super motivated to perform at the highest level of the sport.

Khan said:

“Yeah, I'm starting to feel a little nervous. It's always a little nervous going against someone that you already beat because then you have that pressure. You need to beat them again... All the pressure [is on me].”

Khan has a massive opportunity to become one of the pound-for-pound best grapplers in the world in her next fight, if she can get past her esteemed opponent.

The 21-year-old Jessa Khan is set to face American Danielle Kelly in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

The bout will be for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Khan knows the magnitude of her next fight, and she can’t wait to step in the circle. She added:

“ONE, it's a big event, especially my first time doing a fight with ONE and the rematch gets done. Yeah. So, I'm pretty excited about it.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.