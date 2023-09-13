Jessa Khan shares how her father introduced her to jiu-jitsu: “We just gave it a shot”

21-year-old Cambodian-American grappling sensation Jessa Khan is ready to make her highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

A recent 2023 IBJJF world champion, Khan is one of the finest grapplers in the world, and now she will get the opportunity to prove she’s at the top of the heap in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Khan is set to face American BJJ phenom Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

At just 21 years of age, Khan is super young and talented, and she recently detailed how she initially got into jiu-jitsu.

Speaking to Alex Wendling, Khan said:

“Okay, so I was born in Texas and then my dad's in the Navy, so he was in the Navy for about 20 years. Every couple of years we'd move, and one day we ended up moving to California. As a kid I was just always very active. I was always doing all these sports. My dad heard of jiu-jitsu just from watching UFC and all that, then yeah we just gave it a shot, and then ever since that first day I just loved it and like stuck with it.”

See the interview below:

Fast-forward to today, and Khan is on the cusp of total greatness. If she can defeat Kelly in her next fight, an opponent she has beaten before, there will be no doubt who the best atomweight grappler in the world is.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.