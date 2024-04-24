"I'm pretty well-rounded" - Adrian Lee vows to showcase his all-around skill set at ONE 167 on June 7

Another member of the famous Lee family, Adrian, is set to make his ONE Championship debut on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will face fellow promotional debutant Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA bout.

Ahead of his much-awaited fight under the world's largest martial arts organization, Lee made an appearance on KHON2 News to discuss his impending match against the 24-year-old Australian.

The 18-year-old phenom, who was a former four-time National Youth MMA Champion and the 2023 Hawaii High School State Wrestling Champion, said that he has the complete package in combat sports, which he credits to their methodology in training, by stating:

"I feel like I'm pretty well-rounded. Because we don't train any specific art, we train them all together."

The United MMA representative is expected to have a successful professional career because he will have guidance from his siblings, Christian and Angela, who have tasted gold on the global stage of ONE.

Christian is the current two-division MMA world champion, while Angela was the former undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion before she decided to retire from professional fighting.

Adrian hopes to follow their footsteps when he kicks things off under the ONE banner.

Adrian Lee joins other top ONE Championship stars on a loaded ONE 167 card

Aside from Adrian's debut, fans will be treated to an excellent fight card on June 7, because several other superstars in ONE Championship will also see action on fight night.

The event will be headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title defense of Stamp Fairtex against Denice Zamboanga. In the co-main event, another world title is on the line, as Tawanchai PK Saenchai stakes his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against the challenge of Jo Nattawut.

Other notable names included on the card are Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Liam Harrison, Kade Ruotolo, Johan Ghazali, and Itsuki Hirata.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.