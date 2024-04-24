"I'm not raising black children, I'm raising children" - Michael Chandler talks parenthood, says being a good man has nothing to do with skin color

Michael Chandler recently spoke on how he is going about raising his two adopted boys.

There are currently a pair of Chandler children and they're both adopted in recent years. 'Iron' discussed the way he wants to raise the boys to be upstanding men. The UFC 303 headliner was discussing how identity politics can prevent people from understanding they're all humans on this earth.

'Iron' stated this in the context of raising two sons with his wife and how good character transcends things like age, sex, religion, etc.

Appearing on The Shawn Ryan Show, Chandler said:

"I'm not raising black children, I'm raising children. Whether you are black or you are white, no matter what race that you are, there are certain things about being a man and being a good man when it comes to character and integrity and safeguarding the helpless and sticking up for those who need it.

"Being a good man, a good man of reputation, none of that has to do with skin color. Everything has to do with the character of the man. Probably not an answer that some people would say is important but that's where the world has gone. Where we think that the most important thing about us is our skin color or our gender or our political affiliation."

Check out Michael Chandler discussing how he's raising his sons below:

Expand Tweet

Michael Chandler and his children

Michael Chandler has two boys with his wife Brie Willet through adoption. The couple was initially looking for a child within the range of newly born to six months but their plans deviated a bit. A nine-month-old child captured their hearts and the former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion discussed how seeing the picture of his eventual first son for the first time got him teary-eyed.

Hap Whitaker was the first boy adopted by the Chandler family and this transpired in 2018. After initially waiting for months of eligibility, they found out in a matter of minutes that Hap would become a part of their ever-growing familial unit. The name Hap came from Chandler tipping his cap to Hap Whitney who coached at the University of Missouri and was a former multi-time state champion in wrestling.

Ace is the second child adopted by the 38-year-old Missouri native. Ace was born on April 19 and this adoption took place just two weeks before Chandler clashed with Tony Ferguson in 2022. 'Iron' garnered a massive highlight-reel knockout at UFC 274.

Check out Michael Chandler's octagon interview at UFC 274 below: