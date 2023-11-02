“I'm ready to get that one back” – Tye Ruotolo recalls how close he was to submitting Nicholas Meregali in last year’s ADCC

When Tye Ruotolo said he wanted to be the greatest submission grappler of his generation, he meant it.

The 20-year-old is already one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, but there is one defeat that he feels compelled to avenge.

Ruotolo lost to Nicholas Meregali in the semifinals of the Absolutes division in the 2022 ADCC World Championships, and it was a loss that has stung the young grappler since.

Before he takes on Meregali, though, Ruotolo has to attend to his business against Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Ruotolo’s first shot at ONE Championship gold goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo admitted to making a crucial mistake against Meregali in the Las Vegas tournament.

He said:

“Man, it was for sure close. It was locked in, and you know, I learned a big mistake there. I never, will I ever try to finish the D’arce from bottom with a guy that much bigger, because I realized if you let it go, boom, you’re on top. I should have rolled him, came on top, and finished it there when I had the chance. But you know what? That's what match I probably think about more than all my other losses. That's my match with Meregali.”

Ruotolo added:

“Just because of how contentious it was, you know, even going into the match with like one knee, you know, my other knee, multiple ligaments were torn. So I couldn't drive off my double legs. And I remember he talked a little bit of shit after the match, too, so that was one that I just want to get back more than anything. I know I'm more than capable of beating him. I remember there was one minute left in the match and he was curled. He was done and I remember I punched him in the throat. I was on his head like ‘I got you.’ But the time ran out, you know? So yeah, I'm ready to get that one back.”

The 6-foot Ruotolo is by no means small, but the 6-foot-3 Meregali used his distinct size advantage over the young grappler to great effect.

Nevertheless, Ruotolo has a chance at history when he faces Abdulkadirov in Bangkok.

Ruotolo is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship and has three submissions to his name. He’s also coming off a dominant submission win over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.