Tye Ruotolo says he must ‘stay sharp’ at all times against Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He’s a bit tricky”

Tye Ruotolo believes he has to step up his game if he wants to leave ONE Fight Night 16 as the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

The American phenom expects a chess match to unfold when he meets debuting Dagestani superstar Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of the November 3 bill inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As such, the Atos representative would not take his chances lightly against the Universal Fighters affiliate.

Speaking to MMA Mania, Tye Ruotolo said:

“I was watching some footage, and I know I'm going to be able to open him up and find a window, you know.”

Watch the interview here:

“He’s a bit tricky. So I’ll have to find some ways to do that. So that’s what I’m gonna have to do. Just stay sharp and apply myself, and my techniques in this fight.”

Should he leave the revered venue with another massive victory, the Atos representative would join his twin brother Kade, Mikey Musumeci, and Danielle Kelly as submission grappling world champions under the ONE banner.

At the same time, he will improve his perfect track record on the global stage to 5-0 after reeling three submissions over Dagi Arslanaliev, Marat Gafurov, Garry Tonon, and a decision over middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder.

Abdulkadirov won’t be an easy walk in the park for Tye Ruotolo, though. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt – like Ruotolo – is no stranger to top-fight competition.

The 32-year-old even has a European ADCC title and a pair of UWW world championships to prove that he has enough in his arsenal to bring the heat to the young American star when they slug it out on the canvas this Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime.