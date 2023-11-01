Tye Ruotolo says 185 pounds is the perfect weight class for him: “I'm strong and I'm happy”

Tye Ruotolo and his love for food appreciate the opportunity to compete in the welterweight division after spending much of his career as a lightweight.

This Friday night, November 3, Ruotolo will make his fifth walk to the circle at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. After dominating in the lightweight division, Ruotolo will move up a weight class in hopes of claiming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Ahead of his highly anticipated world title tilt with Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomedov Abdulkadirov, Tye Ruotolo spoke about his move from lightweight to welterweight and how he’s feeling ahead of fight night:

“Right on the dot right now, right at 185, so I feel great. I've been right around this weight. My weight fluctuates so much. It's on a real – I'll go from 170 to 200 pounds. Like kind of consistently too. It's however I'm feeling,” Ruotolo said.

“I love food so much, that is the problem. Like, not all of it's good too. But you know, right now I'm in good shape. I'm 185. I feel healthy. I'm strong and I'm happy. You know, I'm my body feels great. I don't have injuries. So yeah, I'm grateful for a great camp. But so far so good, and I'm ready to go.”

In May, Tye Ruotolo bulked up for a submission showcase against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. After 10 minutes, Rutolo walked away with the unanimous decision, showing that he was more than capable of holding his own at the higher weight classes.

But how will Ruotolo’s BJJ skills hold up against the dangerous Dagestani grappling of ONE debutant Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, live in U.S. primetime on November 3.