Tye Ruotolo vs brother Kade will have to wait as 185-lb. submission grappling belt announced

There was almost an inevitability that twin brothers, Kade and Tye Ruotolo were destined to face each other for a piece of ONE Championship gold in the latter part of their careers.

That match, though, won’t be happening with Tye now getting a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Tye secured his shot at the new world title when he forced Turkish star Dagi Arslanaliev to tap at ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During his interview with commentator Mitch Chilson, Tye Rutolo looked as if he breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that he has a shot at his division’s world title.

The American star said he won’t have to hunt down his brother anymore and instead rule another division while Kade rules with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Tye said:

“Eventually, I was thinking I’d just have to go down to 170, and get the belt from my brother, but right now, let’s do 185.”

Tye, the youngest IBJJF world champion in the competition’s history, is 4-0 in ONE Championship and he started his run in the promotion as a lightweight.

After submitting BJJ legend Garry Tonon in his debut at ONE 157, Tye eventually left the division and had two 180-lb catchweight bouts and even a middleweight bout against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

His rear-naked choke finish over Arslanaliev in Bangkok, though, ultimately cemented Tye’s reputation as an absolute menace in the heavier weight class.

There are no official announcements yet on who Tye could face for the belt, but he’s already called out Pedro Marinho as a potential contender for the strap.