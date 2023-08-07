‘Stoked’ Tye Ruotolo breaks down how he tapped out Dagi Arslanaliev twice in the same fight

Submission grappling matches instantly end when an opponent yields and admits defeat by tapping out.

Curiously enough, Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo basically had to submit his opponent twice in one match, courtesy of a phantom tap from his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent Dagi Arslanaliev.

The hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium were treated to an intense all-grappling war last weekend when Ruotolo welcomed the MMA star to the promotion’s submission grappling ranks.

It was evident early on that Arslanaliev was in over his head against the youngest IBJJF world champion. Less than three minutes into the contest, Ruotolo snatched the Turkish fighter’s leg and locked in a gnarly-looking heel hook.

The second-ranked lightweight contender felt the sharp pain and visibly tapped Ruotolo in the butt. The Atos standout, of course, instinctively let go of the hold immediately.

However, Arslanaliev looked over and denied that he waved the white flag. Seeing as the referee wasn’t stopping the match, Ruotolo seized the moment and tackled Arslanaliev straight to a beautiful back take.

It didn’t take long for the 20-year-old to sync in the rear-naked choke. This time around, Arslanaliev clearly tapped, ending the match at the 2:39 mark of round one.

In his ringside interview, Tye Ruotolo lamented the crazy ending of his bout:

“I caught him with the outside heelhook and I felt a tap on my back but it was a little iffy, so I just kept going. I got the choke, so stoked to get two [submissions] in one match.”

Moreover, Ruotolo added that the same thing already happened to him before during his decorated career in the BJJ circuit.

Instead of complaining about it, he simply goes in there and just submits his opponent a second time, leaving no stone unturned and no questions asked.

Relive Ruotolo’s two subs in one match by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 13. The entire event is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.