Magomed Abdulkadirov out to prove Dagestani grappling will overwhelm Tye Ruotolo’s explosive BJJ

Russian grappling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov is ready to show the world what Dagestani wrestling is all about when he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against one of the greatest grapplers in the sport today, Tye Ruotolo.

The two submission specialists will step inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night with the opportunity to make history, as the winner will be crowned the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Over the last year and a half, fans have come to know Tye Ruotolo and his ONE world title-toting brother Kade Ruotolo, but Magomed Abdulkadirov is ready to make a name for himself at the expense of the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy when he makes his promotional debut this Friday night.

“Magomed Abdulkadirov is ready to put on a SHOW at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo 🤩 Can the Russian phenom claim the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title over Tye Ruotolo on November 3?⁠," said ONE Championship on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar, Magomed Abdulkadirov is a well-rounded martial artist, holding a BJJ black and two UWW submission grappling world titles.

Hopes opponent, Tye Ruotolo, is yet to suffer a defeat under the ONE Championship banner, earning four straight victories, including highlight-reel finishes against Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov, and lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev. He also holds a win over current ONE middleweight MMA world titleholder Reinier de Ridder in submission grappling.

Will Tye Ruotolo become a ONE world champion like his brother before him, or will Russian sensation Magomed Abdulkadirov prove to be too much for the IBJJF world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.