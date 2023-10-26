Magomed Abdulkadirov recalls the time he escaped their locked house as a kid just to train in the gym

Magomed Abdulkadirov’s love for combat sports was proven at a young age. Even when his mom locked the door in their house, she couldn’t stop him from going to the gym to train.

Before he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, where he will face Tye Ruotolo for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, the 32-year-old Russian took a trip down memory lane.

In his most recent ONE Championship interview, Abdulkadirov revealed that he used to sneak out of their house just to go to training.

The Universal Fighters representative said:

“My mom still remembers the story of how, as a child, she locked me in the house while I was sleeping. I had made plans with my friends to go to a training session, and when I woke up in the afternoon, I realized I was locked in. We lived on the first floor at the time, and I decided to jump off the windowsill and go to the gym.”

This persistence and passion for the sport have paid off because, after this occurrence, Abdulkadirov was fully supported by his mother.

He added:

“When my mother came home, she didn’t find me and was very scared. She started looking for me, calling relatives, hospitals, and the police. Such was my enthusiasm for sports! After this incident, I was never locked in at home again.”

Aside from the full support of his family, the Russian grappler has captured multiple championships, such as the UWW World Grappling title and the European ADCC Grappling title.

Abdulkadirov will have another opportunity to add another golden belt to his collection as he takes on Tye Ruotolo in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

