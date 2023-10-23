Magomed Abdulkadirov lays down his greatest strengths ahead of world title showdown with Tye Ruotolo

While he may not have the popularity, large social media following, and exposure of his upcoming opponent Tye Ruotolo, Magomed Abdulkadirov is solely focused on beating one half of the famous Ruotolo Brothers. The duo will clash to crown the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Abdulkadirov and Ruotolo are part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, which will happen inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Russian wants to use every ounce of his experience against the 20-year-old.

He cited some of the strengths that he has in his grappling arsenal, which enabled him to become a staple name in the European grappling circuit and capture titles such as the UWW World Grappling title and the European ADCC Grappling title.

Abdulkadirov stated this in his ONE Championship interview ahead of the world title opportunity.

“My greatest strengths are pressuring, working on the offense, working from the top and from the back. I also have my favorite techniques: rear-naked choke and kimura.”

The Universal Fighters representative wants to fully utilize these strengths against the Atos representative to prove that he is one of the best grapplers in the world. Abdulkadirov is also vying to become the first man to hand him a loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Tye Ruotolo is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak as he previously defeated Gary Tonon (via submission in May 2022 at ONE 157), Marat Gafurov (via submission in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5), Reinier De Ridder (unanimous decision in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10), and Dagi Arslanaliev (via submission in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13).

Whoever wins this gigantic clash will be ONE Championship’s fourth submission grappling world champion. ONE flyweight submission world champion Mikey Musumeci, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, and ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly are the others.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.