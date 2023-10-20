Tye Ruotolo on making his opponents tap: “That's all I care about”

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is gunning for history in his next match.

The 20-year-old superstar will get the opportunity to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against another dangerous Russian opponent.

Ruotolo is set to battle Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Ruotolo says he expects Abdulkadirov to come in with a conservative approach, just like his previous opponents, and that it’s up to him to make something happen.

Ruotolo said:

“One thing that I've noticed more about the wrestling style is that they generally like to play a more conservative game. You know, and that's one thing that I prefer not to fight against right? I prefer to fight against someone that likes to come at me. You know head first and that's when I find my window.”

Ruotolo joined ONE Championship in March of 2022, and has since won all four of his fights, including three by submission. The 20-year-old phenom says getting the tap is what’s most important to him, and he hopes to get it against Abdulkadirov to capture the belt.

The American added:

“With Magomed, I know he's a little bit bigger than me for sure, but he's not crazy big. So even if he does decide to play a more passive and safe game, I'm confident in my abilities to be able to close the distance and find the submission. You know, that's what it's all about. That's all I care about.”

If he wins, Tye will join his brother Kade as a ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.