Tye Ruotolo on mindset heading into world title fight vs Magomed Abdulkadirov: “I live, breathe and train like a champ”

Another submission grappling world champion will be crowned in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 as Tye Ruotolo faces Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Ruotolo will be welcoming Abdulkadirov into the world’s largest martial arts organization as he makes his promotional debut. Meanwhile, the one-half of the famous Ruotolo brothers already have four ONE Championship wins.

Ahead of one of the most important fights of his career, the Atos representative gave out bits of his preparation and mindset for the upcoming world title fight. He shared this on his October 20, 2023, appearance on The MMA Superfan’s Youtube channel.

The 20-year-old American said:

“Preparation is going great for Magomed, you know. I’m feeling sharp, preparing like a champion. This is a title fight, so I'm just doing everything I can in my power to make sure I live, breathe and train like a champ. I’m feeling great.”

Ruotolo has become an unstoppable force in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in May 2022 when he fought and submitted Garry Tonon in a lightweight submission grappling match at ONE 157.

After that victory over Tonon, he submitted Marat Gafurov in their December 2022 match at ONE on Prime Video 5 in a 178-catchweight contest. He also unanimously beat Reinier de Ridder in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 in a middleweight bout and submitted Dagi Arslanaliev in their 180-catchweight fight in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

Now, Tye is looking to make the 185-pound weight class his home and become the division’s undisputed king.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.