ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks believes he has all bases covered for his upcoming rematch with Joshua Pacio this coming Friday.

On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ will defend his 26 pounds of gold in the first of three world title fights at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Apart from making sure that he’ll have Pacio beat in all facets of their match, the cerebral Brooks is also taking into account the Filipino’s ability to adjust when it comes to rematches.

‘The Passion’, after all, has quite the track record when it comes to getting even with his old rivals.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks addressed Pacio’s reputation for being the uncrowned ‘Rematch King’.

“I'm not looking past Joshua. I know that he's hunting back and he has always done well on his rematches, but I have that in my head as well. Like, I'm not dumb. I already know what this guy is going to be coming with.”

After losing to Yoshitaka Naito back in 2016, Pacio rebounded two years later and beat the Japanese veteran to usher in his first reign as the division’s king.

However, the Lions Nation MMA star dropped the belt in his next outing against Yosuke Saruta.

Pacio met ‘The Ninja’ two more times after that setback, viciously finishing him on both occasions.

Let’s see if Joshua Pacio’s success in do-overs will continue against Jarred Brooks.

Jarred Brooks already knows the ace up Joshua Pacio’s sleeve

While obviously wary of Joshua Pacio’s ability to bounce back, Jarred Brooks remains uber-confident that he’ll leave Qatar with his world title in one piece.

As far as ‘The Monkey God’ is concerned, he already has Pacio read like an old book. Brooks added:

“He's going to try to work on his weight cut. He's going to try to work on his angles. He's going to be more aggressive, but I'm ready for that. I've been training for that the whole time.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada