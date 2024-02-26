Joshua Pacio did a lot of soul-searching after he surrendered his ONE strawweight MMA world title to Jarred Brooks.

After getting over the heartbreak, ‘The Passion’ says he became a more confident person both on and off the circle.

Appearing in an interview on Qabayan Radio 94.3, Pacio recalled getting dethroned by Brooks at ONE 164 in front of his hometown fans in Manila.

While the disappointment lingered for quite some time, the Filipino star has risen like a phoenix and now has a new perspective on his professional and personal life.:

“After I lost my belt, I realized that I could still be happy with my personal life even if I was no longer at the top of my career. Of course, it’s my goal to become a world champion again and reclaim my throne. I realized I could be happy with or without the belt.”

While Joshua Pacio believes 26 pounds of gold will not dictate his legacy as an athlete and a person, it doesn’t mean he’s not itching to regain his spot at the top of the mountain.

After beating Mansur Malachiev last year, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate will get a second crack at Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Win or lose, the self-assured Pacio says he’ll embrace the outcome with his head held up high.

Watch the full interview:

Joshua Pacio unbothered by Jarred Brooks’ signature trash talk as rematch looms

With just less than a week before two of the best 125-pound fighters in the world run it back, the champ Brooks has certainly amped the criticism of his old foe.

For one, ‘The Monkey God’ has publicly questioned the No.1-ranked challenger’s diet and nutrition plan ahead of ONE 166, among other things.

Joshua Pacio, though, is already used to Brooks’ pre-fight antics and is not giving in. He said in the same interview:

“My opponent Jarred Brooks is a master when it comes to mind games. He talks a lot of trash on social media and does everything to get under my skin. That’s part of his game, and I shouldn’t fall for it.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada