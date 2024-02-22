Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio says he’ll be leaving out all emotions in his upcoming rematch with Jarred Brooks.

‘The Monkey God’ ended ‘The Passion’s' reign at ONE 164 back in 2022 and has asserted himself as one of the best 125-pound fighters on the planet.

The unapologetic Brooks has done things his way, breaking his opponents with mental warfare before the match even begins. Most of his foes get so riled up that they often abandon the game plan just to hurt Brooks for his words.

The American wrestler then finishes the job in the circle using overwhelming top pressure and a relentless mix of ground and pound and submission attempts to get his way.

Unfortunately for Pacio, he also fell prey to Brooks’ trap and lost his 26 pounds of gold as a result.

Appearing in an interview on Qatar’s Qabayan Radio 94.3 on YouTube, Pacio admitted his faults and said he won’t respond to the champ’s provocations this time around:

“My opponent Jarred Brooks is a master when it comes to mind games. He talks a lot of trash on social media and does everything to get under my skin. That’s part of his game, and I shouldn’t fall for it.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Joshua Pacio out to prove he's a different fighter in Jarred Brooks rematch

A lot has changed for Joshua Pacio since his fateful encounter with the notorious Jarred Brooks. The 28-year-old Filipino has left his long-time stable Team Lakay and moved camp to Lions Nation MMA.

‘The Passion’ showcased new wrinkles to his game at ONE Fight Night 15 last year, when he outlasted Dagestani wrestler Mansur Malachiev.

On March 1, Joshua Pacio says he’ll prove just how much he evolved by paying back his tormentor Brooks. He said in the same interview:

“Expect that a different Joshua Pacio will be there. I will be very different from our last fight against Jarred Brooks. The preparation for this one has really been tremendous.”

Here’s the full interview: