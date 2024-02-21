Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio understands the importance of changing his scenery to further achieve his goals.

‘The Passion’ took a leap of faith last year, announcing his departure from his longtime stable Team Lakay.

After short stops in multiple MMA gyms in the United States, Pacio returned home to the Philippines to help establish Lions Nation MMA alongside his brothers-in-arms and fellow ONE athletes, Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario, among others.

Now, the 28-year-old Filipino warrior couldn’t be happier with his new training grounds, which he now considers his second home.

In an interview with ONE, Joshua Pacio explained why he’s now in a place where he truly belongs:

“First of all, as an athlete, you have to feel at home. When you’re confident and happy in your environment, it will bring out the best in an athlete. And I can honestly say that’s what I’m feeling right now. All of that can be attributed to the support I’m getting here at Lions Nation MMA.”

Reinvigorated by his fresh start, Pacio will look to reclaim the crown he lost against the same man who now occupies the throne, Jarred Brooks.

This high-stakes rematch is part of ONE 166: Qatar, which will air live on March 1, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio says he learned from his mistakes in first encounter with Jarred Brooks

Losing his 26 pounds of gold in front of his hometown fans in Manila is still a tough pill to swallow for Joshua Pacio. Then again, ‘The Passion’ has worked his butt off since that setback.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate believes he’s no longer the same gun-shy fighter who got blasted by Brooks for five rounds at ONE 164 back in 2022.

Joshua Pacio said in an interview with The Peninsula Star:

“I lost in a fight that I didn’t even showcase my absolute best. I know the lapses I committed in the first fight, and in the rematch, I aim to rectify them.”