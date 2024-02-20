ONE 166: Lito Adiwang confident Joshua Pacio can regain strawweight MMA crown with "a more attacking plan"

Following his win this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 19, Lito Adiwang has got one eye on the upcoming strawweight MMA world title matchup at ONE 166.

On March 1 in Qatar, divisional king Jarred Brooks will face off with former titleholder and top-ranked contender Joshua Pacio in a rematch of their first meeting back at ONE 164 in 2022.

Adiwang is well experienced when it comes to both competitor’s skillsets, having spent a lot of time working alongside Pacio on the mats at Team Lakay in the past.

He has also faced off against Brooks where ‘The Monkey God’ maintained his win streak in the division on his way to securing the gold.

‘Thunder Kid’ believes that the division will hear echoes of ‘and new’ on the promotion’s Qatar debut, with Pacio giving a better account of himself this time around.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship ‘The Passion’ will be more dangerous than ever before with a greater emphasis on being aggressive:

“I feel like Joshua lacked a bit of push in his attacks in that fight. If we add that up, focus on what he brings, and bring a more attacking plan, I believe he’ll take the win.”

Lito Adiwang could line himself up to face the victor

The strawweight MMA division isn’t short on top contenders but Lito Adiwang has to be in the conversation following his three-fight win streak.

The Filipino contender maintained his run of form since returning from injury with his performance against Danial Williams inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang brings a similar style to the table as Joshua Pacio, as is the case with many of the fighters that previously called Team Lakay home.

A mix of his explosive striking and grappling got the job done against a dangerous striker in Williams last time out.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. The card, broadcasting live from the Lusail Sports Arena, will mark ONE Championship’s debut in the region.