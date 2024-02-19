“I’m coming for that belt” – Lito Adiwang eager to take on Jarred Brooks-Joshua Pacio winner after ONE 166: Qatar

Lito Adiwang put himself in a great position in the strawweight rankings by maintaining his win streak at ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16.

‘Thunder Kid’ may be yet to enter the top five rankings but there aren’t many in the division that can match his three-fight win streak against some tough opposition.

After beating Danial Williams, he’s hoping to challenge the upper echelon of the division next time out, and therefore has one eye on the upcoming ONE 166 card in Qatar.

On March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena, strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will face off against former titleholder Joshua Pacio in a rematch that will have huge implications for the rest of the division.

Adiwang told Sportskeeda MMA that he will be watching closely and hoping to challenge the victor in the near future:

“I just wish them both [Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks] good luck and yeah, really my dream is to face to become a champion also, so either way I'm coming for that belt.”

Lito Adiwang has history with Jarred Brooks

Since returning from his devastating injury that led to a long setback, Lito Adiwang has been on a revenge tour to make up for lost time in the strawweight MMA division.

The current champion, Jarred Brooks, is one of the few men to defeat Adiwang under the ONE Championship banner so he will be keen to run this one back.

They met back in November 2021, where Brooks opened his ONE account and continued his undefeated run to keep climbing towards the title and Joshua Pacio.

As Adiwang continues to climb the rankings, he is sure to see some similar faces at the top with a few scores to settle.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.