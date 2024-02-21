"A different Joshua Pacio" – ‘The Passion’ vows to showcase evolution after "tremendous" camp for Jarred Brooks rematch

Joshua Pacio is excited to showcase what he has been working on behind closed doors when he makes his return at ONE 166: Qatar.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion and top-ranked contender certainly hasn’t been short on adaptations and evolutions that he could be making during his training for this huge rematch.

‘The Passion’ was convincingly beaten for his world title by Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in 2022, and he has been working since then to correct some of the mistakes he made in that fight.

All his hard work and determination will come into play on March 1, when he finally gets the opportunity to reclaim the strawweight MMA throne by avenging his loss to Brooks.

During a recent interview on Qabayan Radio 94.3, the former world champion spoke about his own excitement to reap the rewards of his preparation for this fight:

“Expect that a different Joshua Pacio will be there. I will be very different from our last fight against Jarred Brooks. The preparation for this one has really been tremendous.”

Watch the full interview below:

Being better than before is key for Joshua Pacio

Judging from their first meeting, Joshua Pacio seemingly has a steep hill to climb if he is going to drastically improve from that fight and defeat Jarred Brooks.

That being said, if there’s any fighter in the division that is capable of pulling that feat off, it’s 'The Passion'.

He will have undoubtedly spent a lot of time watching and thinking about his first encounter with Brooks and what he would do differently in a rematch.

All of that time will finally be put into practice as he looks to secure redemption over ‘The Monkey God’ by tying up their rivalry at one apiece.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. The event emanates live from the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.