“There’s a lot of sacrifices” – Joshua Pacio says missing out on special occasions is part of a fighter’s life

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion and now co-founder of Lions Nation MMA, ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio knows what it takes to become a world champion. It involves a lot of sacrifice.

The 28-year-old Filipino stalwart knows that in order to be great, he has to dedicate himself to his craft. As such, Pacio has promised fans he will be in the best possible shape when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring next weekend.

Pacio is set to face reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion and longtime rival ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to Qatar's local Filipino radio station Qabayan Radio 94.3, Pacio detailed the sort of sacrifices he has had to make his entire career which led to his success.

Joshua Pacio said:

“That’s the sacrifice I made. There’s a lot of sacrifices, birthdays, weddings. Sometimes, if there’s a chance that an event happens on your rest day, then we’re good. But if it’s on training days, especially if you have a fight, you cannot sacrifice a training day for pleasure.”

Joshua Pacio on why he sacrifices so much for greatness: “The road to the top is never easy”

Why does Joshua Pacio sacrifice so much to reach the upper echelon of his profession? It’s because in this sport, only the strong survive.

Pacio knows this and has shared a message with his fans. He told Qabayan Radio:

“I want to show them [the fans] that the road to the top is never easy. But if you have the passion and the determination, you will reach your goals.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.