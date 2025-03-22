“I’m not really surprised by his skills” - Marat Grigorian says Masaaki Noiri has nothing to offer Tawanchai in upcoming fight

Marat Grigorian doesn't see former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri putting up much of a fight against Thai sensation Tawanchai.

In one of five massive world title clashes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this Sunday, March 23, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai will look to achieve his dream of becoming a two-sport king when he meets Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

While Noiri is coming off a vicious second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 179, Tawanchai has won nine straight, including a pair of wins over current ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

So it should come as no surprise that three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian is seemingly picking Tawanchai to come out on top against Noiri inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Still, Grigorian acknowledged that Noiri is a strong fighter with solid skills, but he ultimately doesn't believe it'll be enough against a two-sport threat like Tawanchai.

"Noiri is a strong guy," Grigorian told the South China Morning Post. "He’s a strong man. But I’m not really surprised by his skills…I don’t know. He’s nothing much for me. Tawanchai is doing well in Muay Thai, and he’s been doing well in kickboxing. If he puts the clinches and elbows away, he can be a great kickboxer too."

Marat Grigorian goes for win number 69 against ONE newcomer Kaito Ono at ONE 172

With Marat Grigorian still relevant in the featherweight kickboxing division courtesy of his impressive second-round knockout of Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92, the Armenian powerhouse could very well find himself fighting either Masaaki Noiri or Tawanchai in the near future.

But first, he'll have to get through another tough test when he welcomes Japanese striking sensation Kaito Ono to the Circle at ONE 172.

A former champion under the RISE and Shoot Boxing banners, Ono has built an impressive 59-8 record over his 11 years as a professional fighter, with 26 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Ono goes into ONE 172 riding a five-fight win streak, including W's over former ONE world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and ex-GLORY and KLF titleholder Davit Kiria.

Will Grigorian add another big win to his resume, or will Kaito Ono introduce himself to ONE fans by bagging a victory over one of the featherweight kickboxing division's top stars?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

