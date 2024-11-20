“I’m representing jiu-jitsu girls” - Danielle Kelly says every match now comes with a sense of responsibility

Danielle Kelly has a lot of eyeballs on her each time she steps on ONE Championship's global platform.

That fame and prestige, of course, comes with its fair share of responsibilities, considering she has become one of the most popular female grapplers of this generation.

The American star has embraced becoming a role model, especially for young girls who also dream of pursuing a professional career in 'The Gentle Art'.

Moreover, Danielle Kelly wants to continue showcasing the talent of women athletes in combat sports at the highest levels.

The former ONE atomweight submission grappling queen told the promotion in an exclusive interview:

“When I go out there, sometimes I kinda have to remind myself – we always forget when we have a lot of distractions in life – but, at the end of the day, especially when I’m competing out there, I’m representing females. I’m representing jiu-jitsu girls.”

Danielle Kelly will once again figure in another high-stakes showdown against one of the most credentialed female grapplers on the planet.

The Silver Fox BJJ standout will look to regain her lost crown against her tormentor and current atomweight submission grappling world champion Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

This stacked card will air live in US Primetime on Dec. 6 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mayssa Bastos can't wait to run it back with Danielle Kelly

Danielle Kelly and Mayssa Bastos figured in a highly technical and extremely entertaining 10-minute grapple-fest at ONE Fight Night 24 last August.

It was indeed a chess match at the highest level, as both fierce combatants displayed elite technique in their pulsating back-and-forth affair.

In an extremely close match that could have gone either way, Bastos narrowly edged out Kelly and became the atomweight submission grappling division's new ruler.

Since she was unable to put Kelly away last time, the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy star can't wait to run it back. Bastos wrote on Instagram:

"Looking forward to my first title defense."

ONE Fight Night 26 is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

