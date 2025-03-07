“I’m similar to them” - Polish slugger Martyna Kierczynska says she’s at a better fit at atomweight than previous strawweight class

Martyna Kierczynska believes dropping to a lighter division would be the next logical step in her combat sports career.

The Polish striker will have her first match at atomweight when she takes on Yu Yau Pui in a Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Starting her ONE Championship tenure at strawweight, Kierczynska decided that dropping to 115 pounds would be the best development for her career.

Kierczynska said in an interview with Bangkok Post that she would be perfect in the atomweight division with her 5-foot-5 frame giving her enough of an advantage in height and reach.

"Yes, I think so. When I see the girls from atomweight, I think I’m similar to them in height and everything. But when I was fighting in strawweight, like in my last fight against Ekaterina [Vandaryeva], she was very tall, very big," said Martyna Kierczynska.

The 22-year-old quickly made waves when she knocked out Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 19.

Kierczynska, however, tasted bitter defeat when she took on the taller and longer Ekaterina Vandaryeva, who stands at 5-foot-7, in her next match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Now operating at 115 pounds, Kierczynska hopes to rediscover her magic as she starts her atomweight campaign against the always dangerous Yu.

The 32-year-old from Hong Kong is one of the most electrifying fighters in the atomweight division and holds an impressive 6-1 record in ONE Championship.

Yu had a dominant start in her ONE Championship career when she racked up six straight wins, including three knockouts against TheStar Sitcho, Devina Martin, and Zehra Dogan.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Martyna Kierczynska expects an aggressive Yu Yau Pui at ONE Fight Night 29

Martyna Kierczynska expects an absolute war when she takes on Yu Yau Pui at Lumpinee Stadium.

In the same interview with Bangkok Post, Kierczynska believes Yu will put on an aggressive approach after her six-fight winning streak got snapped in her last match against Amy Pirnie.

"Yes, she might be, because last time, she lost. And after a loss, you change some things. But I think it's natural for her to be aggressive and push forward. So I’m preparing for everything."

Watch Kierczynska's interview below:

